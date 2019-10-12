As if Saturday night wasn't bad enough for Arkansas after a 24-20 loss on the road to Kentucky, the Razorbacks also lost perhaps their No.1 commit in 4-star offensive tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford after the game.

Crawford, recruited by Jeff Traylor out of East Texas, had been committed since April but was being and is still heavily recruited by A&M and LSU. Crawford had been to three A&M games recently and he was in Baton Rouge a few weeks prior.

This hurts Arkansas because they are in desperate need of some elite talent on the offensive line and, despite only trying to sign two out of high school in the 2020 class, Crawford was a huge part of the class.

Crawford, at Carthage HS, is also teammates with another Arkansas commit, Kelvontay Dixon, a 3-star athlete, and Dixon's currently being courted by the University of Texas where his brother plays. Losing Crawford weakens the Razorbacks' hold on Dixon as well.

Arkansas has a few offensive line targets still on the board but it wouldn't be surprising to see them offer a couple more with early National Signing Day coming up in two months.