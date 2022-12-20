The Arkansas Razorbacks' roster has noticeably thinned out after losing a good bit of players ahead of the Dec. 28 Liberty Bowl matchup with Kansas.

When walking into the indoor practice facility for bowl practice media availabilities, it is pretty clear that the team is missing a significant amount of guys.

Since the beginning of the season, Arkansas has had 23 players enter their name into the transfer portal. On top of that, a trio of players have declared for the NFL Draft, leaving a sparse roster of scholarship players.

Head coach Sam Pittman has acknowledged the state of the roster, but he seems confident that his team will be just as ready to play in the Liberty Bowl as Kansas will be.

"I think the ones that we have out there are fired up and ready to go," Pittman said Monday. "Again, at some point, you want guys that want to be a Hog. The ones that want to that are out there at practice, they’re excited to be that way. I think we have enough talent to go and compete. And I believe that we’ll do that with all my heart. If you come to practice, I think you’ll see that."

Pittman's players have taken those sentiments to heart, including redshirt freshman defensive lineman, Cam Ball.

"Coach Pittman, he says all the time that we’re only really focused on the people and the players that’s here," Ball said Tuesday. "All love to everybody else who went on a different route or different journey, but we still have a game ahead next week, and everybody is all bought in in the locker room and on the field, and we’re just ready to prepare and get ready for our next opponent."

Here is HawgBeat's current list of Arkansas' scholarship players available for the Dec. 28 AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas, which is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. ESPN will televise the game.