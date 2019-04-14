"Coach Traylor is an outstanding guy and outstanding coach. We connect very well. We talk about a lot of things. Football, life and he's like a second dad to me already. The players have already told me he's like a dad to them. He helps them with everything. He's just an outstanding coach."

One of the biggest takeaways from his visit was spending more quality time with running backs coach Jeff Traylor and hearing from players what it's like to be coached by him.

"The visit definitely put Arkansas at the top of my list," Richardson said. "Top five for sure. I like TCU, Arkansas of course, Nebraska and Iowa State. Those are the top 4 right now."

Perhaps no position group is more saturated with potential commits than running back and the Hogs got a lot closer to landing their first of the class with Dominic Richardson's official visit this weekend. The no. 1-ranked running back out of Oklahoma took his first OV to Fayetteville and doesn't have any more scheduled, moving them firmly in to his top group of contenders.

"It was a great visit," Richardson said. "Great atmosphere. We did a lot. Rakeem (Boyd) and Trey (Knox) showed me around. We just hung out and had a good time."

During the 48-hour trip, Richardson got to see what it was like to be a Razorback and spent time at Coach Morris's house with the coaches and their families.

"The coaching staff is always outstanding," Richardson said. "I loved it. We went to Coach Morris's house, he has a nice house. We just sat in there talking communicating about football and life itself. Getting to know each other. It was great and the food was good too."

Richardson said the staff and players are doing a lot to show him he's a big priority for the 2020 class.

"They make me feel like I'm welcome, I'm home and I belong here which I love a lot," Richardson said. "The coaches are outstanding and they show a lot of love. The players are dedicated here which makes me feel I'm supposed to be here as well."

The 3-star said he could be making a decision "sometime soon," so fans should definitely keep an eye out for an announcement. If he commits, he said he'll be an active recruiter for the Hogs.

"I'll be recruiting others for sure if I come here. A lot of other players want to play with me already. If I come I'm pretty sure I can get a handful."

Unlike most classes, Arkansas can afford to take two running backs for the 2020 class and they also have a transfer running back in former Arizona State Sun Devil transfer Trelon Smith.

