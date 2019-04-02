Arkansas locked down the no. 35-ranked running back in the 2019 class in A'montae Spivey, can they repeat or even surpass that with their 2020 targets? The Hogs could take two in the class depending on how the numbers shake out and given the number of prospects they have in the mix, it looks like they're in good shape to get two.

Only one high priority running back has fallen off the board so far, Bishop Dunne's Jaden Hullaby who committed to Texas just a few days after getting his offer to play for the Horns. There are still eleven more prospects on the HawgBeat big board.

Sevion Morrison ^ Arkansas is one of 10 top schools for Oklahoma running back Sevy Morrison. He's part of the Oklahoma trio that the Hogs will try to go three for three on and they're looking strong, being one of just three schools who've offered all three athletes. He'll be back on campus for the spring game.

Dillon Johnson ^ This 4-star running back from Mississippi is heavily slept on by schools so far but the Hogs will have to contend with Ole Miss and Miss State for his talents. He came up to visit and picked up his offer this past weekend and had only great things to say about the trip.

Dominic Richardson ^ Oklahoma City running back Dominic Richardson was on campus in the last month and they continue to recruit him hard. The Razorbacks are working on locking in an official visit date for Richardson.

Janari Dean ^ Related to Arkansas's 2019 QB signee KJ Jefferson, two-way player Janari Dean will be back on the Hill for the spring game this weekend and the Hogs are still going strong for him. He did pick up a Bama offer mid-February but I believe the Hogs still lead.