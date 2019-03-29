March Big Board Trending Stocks - Offensive Line
Spring official visits may begin April 1, which means recruiting activity is about to turn way up. Before it does, we're checking in with the prospects from the HawgBeat Big Board to see if they're considering official visits to Arkansas and gauging their current interest.
This week, we're focusing on the offense, today, offensive linemen. So far, five offensive targets have set officials to Fayetteville for this spring and four early top targets have committed elsewhere in the last month, three of them being offensive linemen.
Key: ^ - Trending Up, ˅ - Trending Down, - no movement
OFFENSIVE LINE
The Razorbacks and Dustin Fry signed six offensive linemen for the 2019 class and added two more walk-ons as well so they'll be going lighter on the position for 2020, taking three or four prospects.
Despite missing on Jaylen Garth, Gavin Byers and Javion Cohen to Texas, Baylor and South Carolina respectively, there are still 11 other heavily recruited guys on the HawgBeat Big Board and that doesn't include potential JUCO offers down the line. We have six trending up right now, two in neutral and three prospects trending down.
Ty'Kieast Crawford ^ The East Texas native has been to campus twice already this spring and has already set his official visit to Arkansas for a couple weeks from now. He's told everyone the Hogs lead the charge and I wouldn't be surprised if he committed, even though he has said he may wait until the end of his senior season.
Garrett Hayes ^ Arkansas is doing everything they can to pull in this smart, aggressive offensive lineman from Athens, Texas but the Aggies are making a big push. If they can get him to take his official visit this spring they might be able to convince him to come in and be an immediate impact guy on the Hill.
