Check out what the head coaches and players from Santa Clara, TCU and Arizona had to say Thursday ahead of the start of the Fayetteville Regional on Friday.

Arkansas is the No. 3 national seed and the host of the regional. The Razorbacks will face head coach Rusty Filter and Santa Clara in the first game on Friday at 2 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Head coach Kirk Saarloos and the Big 12 conference tournament champion TCU Horned Frogs will take on head coach Chip Hale and the Arizona Wildcats at 8 p.m. CT on Friday night. The game will be televised on ESPNU.



