"It’s always hard at first whenever I have a new quarterback just for him to get my speed right and stuff," Sategna said. "Taylen has a really big arm so it wasn’t a problem for him."

A big part of Petrino's Arkansas offense is new quarterback Taylen Green, who has formed a bond with Sategna over the offseason.

"I heard about all the hype from (Bobby Petrino) and I’m really just reaping the benefits," Sategna said. "I feel like his offense just really fits my play style. Over the offseason tried to get bigger, faster, stronger [and] just develop the little things."

Through two years in Fayetteville, Sategna has only scratched the surface with 17 total catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. The former highly-recruited four-star out of Fayetteville High School has more in the tank, and his talent could finally be unleashed in offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense.

Speedy game-breakers are becoming the norm across college football, and Arkansas could have its own if redshirt sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Sategna reaches his potential during the 2024 season.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, Sategna boasts elite track speed and has flashed throughout practice, and will be heavily relied upon by the Hogs according to wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch.

"I mean, he’s going to have to move around a lot," Fouch said. "He’s going to have to motion, he’s going to be carrying the ball, catching the ball, returner. But on offense, we’re going to move him inside, outside, 12 personnel, 10 personnel, 11 personnel. He’s going to have a lot of different roles.

WATCH: Video from Arkansas' sixth practice of fall camp

"He understands that and I’ve been motivating him with that, just understand like, ‘Hey, this is a big year, man.’ So he’s ready for it. That’s what I love about him, is he’s preparing every day, out-working anybody in front of him to be ready to go."

Sategna — who said he's "very excited for this year" — can also affect the game in other ways besides the offense. The return specialist scored a punt return touchdown against BYU last season, but said he thinks he can improve in that area in 2024.

"Every game I felt more comfortable back there," Sategna said. "I didn't really do too much returning in high school. They wouldn't really kick me the ball. So, you know, I'm just thankful that Coach Fountain gave me the opportunity and I'm just ready for this year.

RELATED: Andrew Armstrong 'alpha dog' of Arkansas receiver room

"I only had one return last year and there were some opportunities for some other returns. So you know, I kind of wasn't very happy with that. But you know, this year will be a lot better."

Arkansas will continue with Day 7 of fall camp Wednesday in Fayetteville ahead of the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB. The game kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.