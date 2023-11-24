Advertisement

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC) are set to play the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at 3 p.m. CT Friday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas will be looking to play spoiler, as the Hogs have nothing else on the line. It’ll be senior day for 26 Razorbacks with 19 being honored, so maybe they can be sent out on a high note. Missouri is coming off an emotional 33-31 win over Florida last weekend and the Tigers will be looking to get their 10th win in a season for the first time since 2014. Missouri is a 9.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks (BetSaracen). The Tigers won last year’s meeting in Columbia by a score of 29-27. The Razorbacks secured a 34-17 win over Mizzou the last time the game was playing in Fayetteville during the 2021 season. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Friday’s game, which will be broadcast on the CBS

Mason Choate - Publisher

Sorry, I’m not going to pick the Hogs to play spoiler. Missouri has a lot more to play for, and I believe Eli Drinkwitz when he says his team won’t have an issue being motivated. The Tigers have not only been better than Arkansas this season, but they’ve been one of the best teams in the SEC. One thing the Razorbacks have done is hang around with some of the league’s other top teams. Hogs cover, but lose. Missouri 28, Arkansas 24

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

One of these teams is fighting for a NY6 bowl. One is fighting for some momentum into the offseason after being eliminated from bowl eligibility. If you had asked in the preseason, I wouldn’t have guessed that either of these teams would be in their current situation. But, here we are. Arkansas isn’t a good football team. We all know that. But this is a rivalry game, at least to the players on the field. And that matters. I think there’s something to be said for Pittman’s 2024 retainment announcement. The players should be amped up to play spoiler in this matchup, and I think they do exactly that. In the final home game of the season, Arkansas finally gives the fans something to root for. Give me a KJ Jefferson touchdown to win the game. Arkansas 27, Missouri 26

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

This season hasn’t gone the way anyone at Arkansas wanted, and it’s gone exactly the way most Missouri fans wanted. But rivalry week means something, and anything can happen. Whether we want to admit it or not, Arkansas and Missouri is a rivalry. It’s been lopsided in the last 10 years, but in the last three it’s only 2-1 in favor of Missouri. It’s time for this to be a real rivalry. Arkansas will have the opportunity to play spoiler to Missouri’s New Year’s Six bowl hopes, and I think they do it. Arkansas 35, Missouri 31

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Sam Pittman is back to coach Arkansas next season, but the Razorbacks will miss a bowl game this year. That begs the question, outside of a rivalry game, what will this team play for? Will they fight for a coach who will be back after facing scrutiny for most of the season and uncertainty in past weeks? Or will they roll over and move on to the off-season? Either way, I don’t expect Arkansas to win the game. Maybe they can show some fight for the last game of the season. Missouri 38, Arkansas 27

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

It all comes to an end today. Missouri is where Arkansas fans expected to be by now. That’s a tough pill to swallow, considering it’s Missouri. The Battle Line Rivalry has never reached “The Boot” level in terms of popularity and for good reason. It has always felt forced but it is a trophy game, like it or not. Missouri has a NY6 bowl on the line likely, so it will come out swinging. Will the Arkansas seniors want to leave on a high note or have they already packed it in? Time will tell. One thing that is certain in this game, expect the unexpected. But not too much. Missouri 34, Arkansas 20

