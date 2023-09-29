The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) are set to face off Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Last year's matchup between the teams resulted in the Razorbacks dropping a heartbreaker, 23-21. Kicker Cam Little doinked a 42-yard field goal off the right upright and the Aggies were able to kneel the clock out and win for the 10th time in 11 years. Texas A&M is a -6.5-point favorite over the Razorbacks (BetSaracen). The last time the Razorbacks won the Southwest Classic was in 2021, when the Hogs beat then-No. 7 Texas A&M, 20-10. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Mason Choate - Publisher

While Texas A&M has more five-star talent and better offensive numbers, Arkansas has graded out better on the field this year, according to Pro Football Focus. The issue is, the Hogs can't stop getting in their own way. The Aggies have flashed their offensive firepower early on with quarterback Connor Weigman, who will be out for the remainder of the season with a leg injury. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's group still didn't miss a beat with Max Johnson filling in against Auburn last week. I think Arkansas should win this game and I think Arkansas is more than capable of winning this game. But I can't pick the Razorbacks to win a game that will likely be close after the way they lost the last two against LSU and BYU. Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 28

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

Arkansas is 1-10 since Texas A&M joined the SEC back in 2012. The average score in those 11 games? 36-25 in favor of the Aggies. But, this is a new year. A new year means a new opportunity to chip away at what has been a dominant stretch for Texas A&M over Arkansas. The Hogs looked pretty solid against a top-15 LSU team last weekend, and I think that's an effort that — if carried through to Saturday's matchup — should be enough to win the Razorbacks the game. However, we've all seen this Arkansas team play. The team didn't lose to BYU and LSU because it wasn't good enough, it lost because of self-inflicted mistakes and questionable in-game coaching decisions. I think Cam Little gets a personal victory after missing the go-ahead field goal against the Aggies in the fourth quarter last season, and nails a game-tying attempt to send the game to overtime this time around. KJ Jefferson does everything he can, but Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino pulls a rabbit out of his hat and the Aggies convert a two-point play to walk off Arkansas in heartbreaking fashion. Texas A&M 39, Arkansas 38 (OT)

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

The Southwest Classic has produced some extremely tight games over the years, even in seasons where Arkansas has largely been not that competitive. It just seems like something crazy always happens that shifts the outcome of the game. Arkansas and Texas A&M come into the game from different positions. The Aggies are 1-0 in conference after a strong showing against Auburn, while the Hogs have had two disappointing weekends in a row. It’s almost too difficult for me to pick the Hogs in this one, simply because of what recent history says, but I actually feel more optimistic than usual for Saturday. With the potential return of Rocket Sanders and the offense somewhat finding a groove, I think the Razorbacks eke out a close one in Arlington. Arkansas 31, Texas A&M 28

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Arkansas and Texas A&M face off in the annual Southwest Classic from Arlington yet again in one of the more underrated rivalries in the South. More often than not the games are close, evidenced by the previous two meetings. Arkansas comes in having lost two straight, both by one possession, and it is looking to get back in the win column. The Aggies are 3-1 with a recent dominant win over Auburn, but they lost starting quarterback Connor Weigman. Rocket Sanders could play for Arkansas and help with the rushing attack, but Texas A&M is stout up front. The Aggie defense has played solid against weaker competition, but has only played against one competent passing attack in Miami. Look for Arkansas to find success through the air if the offensive line can keep KJ Jefferson upright. If the defense can get a stop or two, or even force a turnover, the Razorbacks should win in a shootout. Arkansas 41, Texas A&M 35

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

Did we learn as much about the Hogs in the LSU game as we expected? One thing is for sure: Luke Hasz is worthy of his early recruiting ranking as one of the nation’s top tight ends from the 2023 class. He is a weapon in the passing game and the next great tight end for the Hogs. The same issues that got the the Hogs beat against BYU resurfaced in Death Valley and that can’t happen if the Hogs expect to win in Jerry World. I think the offense will get a burst of energy if Rocket Sanders is back, even if it is for 10-15 touches. Jefferson needs to keep getting through progressions quickly with a porous line. The test this week will be the defense against Bobby Petrino, whose Missouri State squad torched the Hogs last season and Petrino has a great memory. Defensive line will need to get home and pressure Max Johnson to give the secondary a chance. This will be a close game just like the previous years and I think the Hogs pull it out. Arkansas 31, Texas A&M 27

RECORDS (Overall, Against the Spread)