The wait is finally over, as Arkansas is set kickoff its new season Saturday against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

In 2022, Western Carolina was fairly mediocre with a 6-5 record and it actually scored the exact number of points it allowed on the year.

The raw totals paint Western Carolina in a much more favorable light, as the Catamounts gained more than 1,000 total yards than their opponents. They posted a yards per rush total that was north of five and a yards per pass attempt just more than eight. Defensively, the Catamounts were solid, yet unspectacular.

While the Razorbacks enter the season opener as 34.5-point favorites (Bet Saracen), the Catamounts are an FCS squad with plenty of experience against SEC teams. Despite that, Western Carolina has an 0-61 record against FBS teams dating back to 1977 and it is also 0-20 against SEC opponents.