The Arkansas Razorbacks' 2023 football schedule was released by the SEC on Tuesday evening.

Across the first seven weeks of the season, the Razorbacks will play just two games in Fayetteville (Kent State, BYU) and they will play their first four games of the SEC slate away from home.

The usual SEC West suspects were listed and the Hogs will have to hit the road for hostile environments at Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss. Arkansas will host Auburn, Mississippi State and Missouri in Fayetteville.

Facing the Hogs from the SEC East will be the Florida Gators, who will host Arkansas in Gainesville, Florida, for the first time since 2020. That matchup was set due to the 10-game SEC-only schedule during the Covid year, but prior to that, Arkansas had not played a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium since 2013, when the Gators downed the Hogs 30-10.



Arkansas' non-conference foes will be Western Carolina — at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock — Kent State, BYU and Florida International. At the very least, the non-conference schedule lightens up for Sam Pittman and crew.

Here is the complete schedule: