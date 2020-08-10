HawgBeat - SEC commissioner Greg Sankey vows to keep trying for season

Reports of the Power 5 conferences and the university presidents considering cancelling the 2020 football season began to surface over the weekend. We've reached the crest of the drama now as the Big10 votes on their season tonight, per Lancing journalist Graham Couch.

What's changed between the Big10 putting out their 2020 scheduling model four days ago and now? It's hard to tell. A combination of health concerns, liability concerns and financial concerns most likely lay at the heart of the debate.

Whatever the defining issue is, the Big10 seems almost surely headed for cancellation, with the Pac-12 reportedly considering the same fate. Reports are that Big12 leadership is divided, and the ACC and SEC are continuing discussions after the eventful weekend.

For SEC fans, there's still hope. Commissioner Greg Sankey released an uplifting memo:

"Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: 'Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.' The SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester...Developed testing protocols...We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day."

Sankey's message relays that while there are still many unknowns, the SEC is determined to gather all the information before making a hasty decision.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and AD Hunter Yurachek voiced support for the players' #WeWantToPlay movement and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said the ACC is moving forward. Attorney Jason Setchen posted a letter on behalf of SEC and ACC players making it clear that those players want to play and listing demands compiled by them based on their concerns for health and safety.

Demands include a COVID-19 eligibility waiver for those choosing to opt-out of their season, on-demand testing, full transparency and uniform standards for practice.

Arkansas fall camp is due to start on August 17.