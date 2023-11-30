After the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) upset the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena, the record-setting crowd flooded the court until the hardwood was no longer visible.

The day after, UA's athletic department was hit with a hefty fine by the Southeastern Conference. According to a release, Arkansas will incur a $100,000 fine for a first offense under the league's revised access to competition area policy, which was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023.

The policy states that "institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area."

According to the SEC, a second offense would result in a $250,000 fine and a third would be $500,000. This marks the first fine the Razorbacks will pay since a court storming after the Hoops Hogs upset No. 1 Auburn back in Feb. 2022.

The league also states that for non-conference contests, fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund. For Conference contests, fines are paid to the opposing institution.

Up next, Arkansas now will look ahead to a matchup with Furman on Monday at 7 p.m. CT inside Bud Walton Arena.