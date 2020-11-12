HawgBeat - SEC media picks Razorbacks to finish sixth

The SEC announced the media's preseason selections on Thursday, just 13 days before the season tipoff. After finishing 11th in 2019-20, going 20-12, 7-10 in SEC play, the conference media voters picked the Arkansas Razorbacks to finish sixth this season.

Every team ranked ahead of Arkansas–Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Florida, Alabama–had a player (or two) representing them in the media's all-conference first or second teams. Arkansas had picks the past two seasons–Daniel Gafford in 2018, Isaiah Joe in 2019.

"We are a different team than where we were when Isaiah was on the roster," Musselman said when asked about preseason projections. "From a national respect standpoint, probably not a whole lot right now. So we have a lot to prove. I think obviously the amount of scoring that Isaiah and Mason had for us, that’s gone. We have some young pieces."

The Razorbacks have three graduate transfer seniors, two return contributors, two sit-one transfers now eligible and four freshmen to start the season. Catch the early glimpse of the Hogs on SECN+ streaming Nov. 12 for the Red-White game at 7:15 p.m.