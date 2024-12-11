SEC reveals 2025 Arkansas football schedule dates

The Arkansas Razorbacks learned their competition dates for the 2025 SEC football schedule Wednesday evening via the league's schedule reveal on SEC Network. Arkansas will play just two games in Fayetteville over the first seven weeks of the season.

While the dates were announced, the games themselves shouldn't come as a shock to Arkansas fans. The opponents for every team were already announced back in March, and the Razorbacks are slated to play the same eight teams from the 2024 schedule — LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Arkansas will open the season against Alabama A&M in Fayetteville, followed by a trip to Little Rock for an in-state showdown against Arkansas State. The Razorbacks will travel to Ole Miss for their SEC opener the following week on Sept. 13.

The Razorbacks' will then play back-to-back non-conference games at Memphis (Sept. 20) and against Notre Dame at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 27. Arkansas will then get a bye week Oct. 4.

Following the bye, the Hogs will make a roadtrip to Tennessee on Oct. 11 before a three-game homestand against Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State. Arkansas will then have its second bye week, followed by back-to-back road rivalry games at LSU and Texas and then the regular season finale at home against Missouri.

Below is a look at the full 2025 schedule for the Razorbacks, including dates for every matchup.