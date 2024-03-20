Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team now know their conference opponents for the 2025 season.

Arkansas will play the same SEC schedule as the 2024 season, but with home and away designations flipped.

The Razorbacks will host Battle Line rival Missouri and it will also host Texas A&M. Rounding out the home slate will be matchups with Auburn and Mississippi State.

The home matchup against the Aggies will be the first at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback stadium since 2013, as the 2024 season will mark the end of the two programs' annual matchup inside AT&T Stadium.

Road matchups for the Razorbacks feature trips to LSU for the Battle for the Golden Boot, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas. It's the first time that Arkansas has made the trip to Tennessee since 2015 and Texas since 2008.

Arkansas is also set to host two non-conference matchups inside Razorbacks stadium in Notre Dame on Sept. 27 and Missouri State on Aug. 30. The Razorbacks will also play Arkansas State for the first time ever at War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 7 in Little Rock. The final non-conference game of the 2025 schedule will feature a road matchup against Memphis on Sept. 20 — the sixth meeting all-time between the two programs and first since 1998.

Below is a look at the rest of Arkansas football's opponents for the 2025 season. The dates are known for non-conference matchups, but dates for conference matchups will be released at a later date.