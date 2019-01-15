Arkansas locked in a grad transfer quarterback, Ben Hicks, on Jan. 14 leaving them with seven spots to fill in the 2019 class for a total of 29. The Hogs signed 21 in the early signing period, Hicks is now enrolled at Arkansas, there are six commits who've yet to sign and multiple prospects still in the mix before National Signing Day on Feb. 6, so the Hogs have some numbers magic to do. The Razorbacks are now definitely able to sign 29 with the latest departure of wide receiver La'Michael Pettway. Let's take a look at the final seven spots left and how they could fill them:

CERTAIN TO SIGN

No questions here about whether or not these in-state studs will sign with the Hogs on February 6. That means there's five spots left.

COMMITTED

If all four of these guys sign with Arkansas on Feb. 6 then there's only one spot left but it's not likely that all four of them do. Otey has received visits from Mississippi State and others after the dead period ended and he has an official visit planned to USC the last weekend before NSD. A'montae Spivey has an official visit with Ole Miss in the books and they went to visit him this week as well. The Razorbacks aren't backing down on either of those guys, they have already seen both this week. Myles Brooks and Dante Walker's statuses are more up in the air. Brooks was on the verge of decommitting before reaffirming his commitment to the Hogs last week. They haven't been in-home with these guys yet and Walker's final decision might have to wait until he gets more grades in. If Jalen Catalon picks Arkansas on Friday then one of these four won't make it to the Hill due to a more urgent need for another linebacker in the class.

WILDCARDS

4-star safety Catalon is making his decision between Arkansas, OU, Texas and TCU and while the Hogs seem to be the favorites with two of his teammates already signed, he had a good visit to TCU last weekend so we'll see where he lands Friday at 3:15. Hogs will have a home visit with him Thursday night. Lakia Henry still has major interest from Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss and other programs but I still like him as a Hog lean, he wants to decide by Feb. 1. Chris Russell has an in-home visit with the Arkansas defensive coaches Tuesday and has an official visit scheduled for the last weekend in January but there's a lot of mutual interest with Tennessee so it'll be interesting to see how that situation shakes out, if there's even room.