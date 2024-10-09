Slobbering Hog to make return after NIL goal reached

It's official: the legendary Slobbering Hog logo has returned to midcourt inside Bud Walton Arena ahead of Arkansas basketball's 2024-25 season.

Seven days after Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek challenged fans to raise $500,000 in NIL for the return of Slobbering Hog, he announced the news with an X post.

"HOG YEAH! Thanks to a late six figure donation, + (Justin Moore's) concert $ + an incredible number of Razorback fans donating what they could; we have hit our $500K goal to match our $500K donation to hit $1M mark in one week," Yurachek said in his post. "Center court logo added this morning as promised."

Yurachek had his fun with the Arkansas fanbase in the days leading up to the announcement, as he shared a picture of Nolan Richardson Court with the infamous forward-facing Hog logo at its center Monday.

"It was a great weekend and we are now less than $100K towards our $500K challenge with Arkansas Edge NIL; to get the Slobbering Hog back on the court at Bud Walton Arena," Yurachek said in his X post. "Less than 48 hours remain and not sure about the alternative option."

Arkansas' Slobbering Hog Logo was previously at midcourt of Barnhill Arena and Bud Walton Arena and became synonymous with legendary former head coach Nolan Richardson's "40 Minutes of Hell" play style during his 17-year tenure with the Razorbacks. 2008 was the last time Slobbering Hog was at midcourt of Bud Walton Arena.

Up next, Arkansas basketball will play charity exhibition matchups against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena on Oct. 25 and the TCU Horned Frogs at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 1. Be sure to tune in to HawgBeat for offseason updates on the Hoop Hogs ahead of season tip-off.