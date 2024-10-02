PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Yurachek promises Slobbering Hog return if NIL goal reached

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Arkansas fans have five days to reach an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) goal that will result in the Slobbering Hog Logo's return to midcourt at Bud Walton Arena for the 2024-25 season, Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek announced Wednesday evening.

Wednesday morning, an X post of Nolan Richardson Court being stripped of its logos and paint was made by the official Arkansas Men's Basketball account with the caption, 'A little refresh coming soon."

Naturally, widespread speculation of what the post meant ensued, and pleas for Slobbering Hog's long-awaited return began. Just a few hours later, Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek made a post that put Hoop Hogs fans in a frenzy.

"Hearing some chatter on the Slobbering Hog," Yurachek said Wednesday evening. "I'll make you a deal! I just received a matching gift offer of $500k. If we can raise an additional $500k for (Arkansas Edge NIL) before 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, we WILL put the beloved Slobbering Hog logo at mid-court of BWA."

Arkansas' Slobbering Hog Logo was previously at midcourt of Barnhill Arena and Bud Walton Arena and became synonymous with legendary former head coach Nolan Richardson's "40 Minutes of Hell" play style during his 17-year tenure with the Razorbacks. 2008 was the last time Slobbering Hog was at midcourt of Bud Walton Arena.

On Arkansas Edge NIL's official website, the heading "Help us bring back the Slobbering Hog!" is listed with a caption similar to Yurachek's X post.

"There has been a matching gift offer of $500,000," the caption reads. "If Razorback Nation can raise an additional $500,000 before 5pm on Oct. 7, the Slobbering Hog logo will be at mid-court at Bud Walton Arena this coming season. Make a gift today to bring back the slobbering hog! Please note that contributions of this kind are not tax-deductible."

The noted timeframe gives Arkansas fans a five-day window to reach the NIL goal that would put the Slobbering Hog logo back at midcourt for head coach John Calipari's first season as head coach of the Razorbacks.

Up next, Arkansas basketball will play charity exhibition matchups against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena on Oct. 25 and the TCU Horned Frogs at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 1. Be sure to tune in to HawgBeat for offseason updates on the Hoop Hogs ahead of season tip-off.

