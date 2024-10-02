Arkansas fans have five days to reach an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) goal that will result in the Slobbering Hog Logo's return to midcourt at Bud Walton Arena for the 2024-25 season, Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek announced Wednesday evening.

Wednesday morning, an X post of Nolan Richardson Court being stripped of its logos and paint was made by the official Arkansas Men's Basketball account with the caption, 'A little refresh coming soon."

Naturally, widespread speculation of what the post meant ensued, and pleas for Slobbering Hog's long-awaited return began. Just a few hours later, Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek made a post that put Hoop Hogs fans in a frenzy.

"Hearing some chatter on the Slobbering Hog," Yurachek said Wednesday evening. "I'll make you a deal! I just received a matching gift offer of $500k. If we can raise an additional $500k for (Arkansas Edge NIL) before 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, we WILL put the beloved Slobbering Hog logo at mid-court of BWA."