Smith lands on Doak Walker watch list

Coming off a strong debut season at Arkansas, Trelon Smith has been named to the 2021 Doak Walker Award watch list.

The Houston native is one of 82 preseason nominees for the award, which is presented annually to the best running back in college football. That list includes 11 players from the SEC.

A former three-star recruit who originally signed with Arizona State in the Class of 2017, Smith transferred to Arkansas after two seasons with the Sun Devils.

He was required to sit out all of 2019, but consistently earned praise from the previous coaching staff for his work in practice, even being described as a “scout team Heisman” by former head coach Chad Morris.

Despite the coaching change and the return of 2020 Doak Walker Award watch list nominee Rakeem Boyd, Smith managed to exceed all expectations and ended the year as Arkansas’ feature running back.

In just 10 games, Smith ran for 710 yards and five touchdowns on 134 carries, an average of 5.3 yards per attempt, and added another 159 yards and a score on 22 receptions. The highlight of his season was an 83-yard touchdown run at Florida, but he also had a 172-yard, three-touchdown performance at Missouri.

First awarded in 1990, the Doak Walker Award has been won by only one Arkansas player, with Darren McFadden winning it in back-to-back years in 2006 and 2007. The only other players to win it twice were Texas’ Ricky Williams and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.