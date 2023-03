Arkansas’ season came to an end Thursday night in an 88-65 loss to the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was never really in the contest, as the Razorbacks failed to lead at any point. It was the program’s third straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen, but they will not make the Elite Eight this year.

UConn shot 57.4% from the field, 45% from three and had 15 more assists and 12 more rebounds than the Razorbacks. Arkansas was outscored by 18 in the paint and it shot just 31.7% from the field in the contest.

As always, Twitter had thoughts: