Arkansas (11-11, 2-7 SEC) got blown out on the road for its seventh conference loss by the LSU Tigers (12-9, 3-4 SEC) on Saturday afternoon 95-74.

The Hogs started slow, as they trailed 20-9 with 12 minutes to go before halftime. Things only got worse, though, as LSU was 11-14 from the field and led 32-14 with 7:50 to play in the first half.

Arkansas finished the first half on a 6-0 run, and the teams entered halftime with the Tigers holding a 45-30 advantage. The Razorbacks seemingly had no answer for Tigers center Will Baker, who had 17 points in the first half.

Baker — who averages 29% from three on 1.6 attempts per game — finished with 25 points and four three-pointers in the matchup.

It went from bad to worse in the second half for the Hogs, as LSU ballooned its lead to as much as 25 points en route to the blowout victory.

After a convincing win against Missouri just three days ago, Arkansas fans were let down with yet another disappointing performance. They let their frustrations out on social media.