FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) suffered a 77-64 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks (15-3, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

Just days after a thrilling win over Texas A&M, the Razorbacks were hoping to maintain momentum with a win to keep their tournament hopes alive, but poor shooting and rebounding doomed the Hogs from the start.

Gamecocks forward B.J. Mack was especially effective in the first half, as he hit three three-pointers to help extend South Carolina's lead to double digits. He had 12 points in the first half and finished the game with 18.

Tramon Mark, who scored 35 points and hit a game-winner on Tuesday night, scored just two points in the first half. He made up for that in the second half, though, and finished with 18.

Mark was the only Razorback to score in double figures. El Ellis finished with nine and Devo Davis finished with eight.

As a team, the Hogs shot 37.1% from the field and 27.8% from three, while allowing South Carolina to shoot 51.9% and 50%, respectively.

Fans on social media were not happy with the performance, and made sure to let their frustrations be known.