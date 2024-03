Arkansas (15-16, 6-12 SEC) finished off its regular season on the road with a loss to the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-10, 13-5 SEC) on Saturday, 92-88.

The Razorbacks got off to a hot start offensively and led by as many as 15 in the first half, powered by 10 points from forward Trevon Brazile and nine from guard Khalif Battle.

Alabama whittled away at the lead, though, and cut it from 15 to just six at the half, as both teams headed to the locker room with 42-36 score.

Arkansas started the second half with a trio of free throws from Battle to push the lead to nine, but once again the Tide were able to get back into the game and got it to a one-point deficit, 64-63, midway through the second half.

The Hogs kept the lead the rest of regulation until a three by Latrell Wrightsell Jr. tied things late. A missed three from Battle at the buzzer sent the game to overtime.

The Tide finished with the win in the extra period, as they outscored the Razorbacks 18-14.

Arkansas' only chance to go dancing this postseason lies in winning the SEC tournament. It's been a long season, but the fans still tuned in and posted their thoughts on social media.