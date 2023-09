FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks struggled for much of the game in a 28-6 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday in front of 73,173 fans inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Hogs gained 308 yards in the game, most of which came in the second half. Arkansas scored one touchdown in all four quarters, but they took much more effort than expected against a defense that gave up 723 total yards and 56 points against UCF in Week 1.

Defensively, the Razorbacks came to play. Kent State running back Gavin Garcia excelled in the first half, but by and large, the Hogs kept the Golden Flashes in check.

Arkansas only allowed 200 total yards and compiled seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss, as well as an interception that was returned for a touchdown by linebacker Antonio Grier to give the Hogs their first score of the game.

Head coach Sam Pittman and his team still have a lot to clean up before BYU comes to town next week, and social media let the team know their frustration.