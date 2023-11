Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks football program all but officially hired former Arkansas head coach and former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino for the vacant offensive coordinator role, as all reports point towards an official announcement coming soon. Hog fans went into a frenzy following the news.

Petrino spent the last season with the Aggies after serving as head coach for the Missouri State Bears. This season, Petrino's group ranked 53rd in total offense (403.8), 87th in rushing offense (141.4), 41st in passing offense (262.3), 25th in scoring offense (34.2) and 32nd in third down conversion percentage (43.9%).

As head coach of the Hogs from 2008-11, Arkansas reached heights as a program that haven't been seen since. Under Petrino's leadership, the Razorbacks had a 10 and 11-win season with victories in the Liberty and Cotton Bowls. In his four seasons in Fayetteville, Arkansas accumulated a 34-17 (17-15 SEC) overall record.

Petrino was fired by Arkansas in 2012 after the infamous motorcycle incident that most Hog fans would like to forget.

