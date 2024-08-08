One of the top defensive ends in all of college football entering the 2024 season is Arkansas senior Landon Jackson, who told reporters Wednesday that another Razorback defensive end could be among the best in the sport.

Jackson, who was a preseason Second Team All-SEC selection, was referring to sophomore defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr., an in-state product out of North Little Rock High School. At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Rhodes has the size and athleticism to be the next great Arkansas defensive end after Jackson.

"That dude could be one of the best players in the country, if we’re being honest," Jackson said. "His biggest thing is just staying in the playbook, learning his playbook and perfecting his craft. He just has to be eager to learn, which he is. Once it clicks, he could be a really good dominant player."

As a true freshman in 2023, Rhodes appeared in nine games primarily on special teams. The North Little Rock native played 12 snaps and recorded his only one tackle on the season in the Week 1 win over Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Rated as a 5.7 three-star prospect coming out of high school, Rhodes didn't have to step up as a contributor in his first season, nor will he necessarily have to be relied on heavily this season unless injuries were to occur.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams has accrued a good bit of depth at both edge rusher and defensive tackle, and he has younger guys such as Rhodes ready to breakout once everything clicks.

"Quincy is just a kid that’s really growing up," Adams said. "Still a kid that doesn’t realize his ability, such a big kid at 6-foot-6 or whatever and almost 285 pounds, he’s still a baby. He’s growing up, learning the system, learning football and as he learns football, he’s becoming a better player. But, I’m high on him and I’m high on the room. I think they’ve done a great job."

Headlined by Jackson, the defensive end group also features junior Nico Davillier and FCS All-American transfer addition Anton Juncaj from Albany, but Rhodes might be the fourth guy at the position right now based on what HawgBeat has seen in fall camp.

"I like Quincy," Davillier said Wednesday. "He can bend good. He’s a good pass rusher. He’s just got to get more in the playbook and just grow up a little bit. He’s going to be a great player, though."

Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp will take place Thursday in closed fashion as the Razorbacks prepare for the Aug. 29 season opener against UAPB at 6:30 p.m. CT inside War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.