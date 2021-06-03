Source: Pittman shifts Kennedy to OL coach

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman moved quickly to fill the vacancy created by Brad Davis’ departure, but he created another one in the process.

Within hours of news breaking that Davis was leaving Arkansas to take the same job at LSU, Cody Kennedy shifted from coaching tight ends to coaching the offensive line, a source told HawgBeat.

Kennedy has yet to coach a game for the Razorbacks, as he was hired to replace tight ends coach Jon Cooper just over four months ago.

It isn’t a surprising move considering it is Kennedy’s natural position. He was an offensive lineman in college and has only ever coached the offensive line during his career.

After two years as the offensive line coach at Tulane, Kennedy was hired in that same role - as well as the run-game coordinator - at Southern Miss following the 2020 season. It was a short-lived stint in Hattiesburg, though, as Pittman convinced him to join his staff and coach tight ends.

Pittman previously worked with Kennedy at Georgia, where the latter was a graduate assistant and played a key role in recruiting some of the blue-chip linemen Pittman landed with the Bulldogs.

Although Arkansas has filled its offensive line coaching vacancy, it now has a hole at tight ends coach.

Whoever is hired will be the Razorbacks’ third tight ends coach during Pittman’s tenure, following Cooper and Kennedy. Before that stretch, Barry Lunney Jr. held that title for seven straight years, spanning the Bret Bielema and Chad Morris eras.