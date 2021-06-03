Sources: Davis expected to leave Arkansas for LSU

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

FAYETTEVILLE — Offensive line coach Brad Davis is expected to leave Arkansas to take the same position at LSU, sources told HawgBeat.

The news comes just one day after the Tigers fired James Cregg, who had been their offensive line coach the last three seasons.

Davis was the first assistant Sam Pittman brought to Fayetteville when he was hired by the Razorbacks following the 2019 season. He has deep connections to the Arkansas head coach, having been recruited to Oklahoma by him as a player and working for him as a graduate assistant at North Carolina before joining his staff at Arkansas.

However, the move to LSU makes sense because Davis is from Baton Rouge. He played at Belaire High in Baton Rouge before signing with Pittman and the Sooner and his first coaching job was at Southern University Lab School in Baton Rouge from 2003-04.

In his lone season with the Razorbacks, Davis had an annual salary of $650,000, making him the highest-paid assistant on staff outside of defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

According to his employment agreement, which HawgBeat obtained via a Freedom of Information Request when he was hired, Davis would owe Arkansas 20 percent of his remaining contract if he left for another job, with the exception of a college head coaching job or NFL coaching position.

Davis was signed through Feb. 28, 2022, so he - or LSU - would owe the Razorbacks about $97,500 for the nine months remaining on his contract.