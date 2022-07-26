Stromberg named to Outland Trophy watch list

Another day, another preseason watch list distinction for the Razorbacks ahead of a highly anticipated 2022 season, as Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg is one of 89 players in the mix for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.

Despite dealing with injury concerns throughout fall camp, Stromberg anchored Arkansas’ offensive line last season, starting all 13 games at center and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing with an average of 227.8 yards per game. Stromberg, who totaled 873 snaps on the year, only gave up three sacks and was penalized just eight times all season.

This distinction comes just days after Stromberg was named to the Rimmington Trophy watch list, which pays homage to college football's most outstanding center.

Should he finish his college career as the nation's top interior lineman, he'd become the third Razorback to do so, joining Bill “Bud” Brooks and Loyd Phillips, who won the Outland Trophy in 1954 and 1966, respectively.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

Some information was provided by Arkansas Communications.