Stromberg will return to Arkansas for senior year

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fans received some good news Friday morning, as Ricky Stromberg announced he will return to school for his senior season.

Coming off a solid junior season in which he earned second-team All-SEC honors from the AP, there had been speculation that the Razorbacks’ starting center would enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I love the State of Arkansas and our great fan base so much,” Stromberg wrote in a message on Twitter. “I love my teammates and coaches that always have my back and I will always have theirs.

“For those reasons, I have decided to return for my senior year and forego the 2022 NFL Draft.”

The announcement comes just two days after wide receiver Treylon Burks - a projected first-round pick in next April’s draft - decided to opt out of the Outback Bowl and skip his senior season.

Stromberg has appeared in all but one game during his three seasons with the Razorbacks, with 31 of those 33 appearances being starts.

Despite being listed at just 266 pounds as a true freshman, he moved into the starting lineup in Week 2 and was Arkansas’ starting right guard. Under head coach Sam Pittman, Stromberg bulked up to 310 pounds and moved to center.

Although he missed a game because of an injury last season and also battled one without missing a start this season, Stromberg has evolved into one of the top centers in college football. His Pro Football Focus grade has increased from 65.0 as a freshman to 66.5 last year and to 74.8 this season, which ranks fourth among SEC centers.

Stromberg coming back and right tackle Dalton Wagner already announcing he’ll return as a super senior means the Razorbacks are set to return four of their five starting offensive linemen in 2022. The only departures will be left tackle Myron Cunningham and versatile sixth man Ty Clary, both of whom are super seniors.

With Burks and Stromberg declaring their intentions this week, the focus now shifts to safety Jalen Catalon. An All-SEC performer last year, he missed half of his redshirt sophomore season because of season-ending shoulder surgery. He is believed to be the Razorbacks’ only other underclassman considering the NFL.

Arkansas is also still awaiting decisions by most of its seniors, as Wagner is the only one who has announced he’ll use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic.

There are eight other players who could still chose to return: cornerback Montaric Brown, wide receiver Kendall Catalon, offensive lineman Shane Clenin, safety Joe Foucha, linebacker Bumper Pool, defensive tackle John Ridgeway, long snapper Jordan Silver and running back Trelon Smith.

(READ NEXT: HawgBeat predicts 2022 ‘super seniors’ for Arkansas)