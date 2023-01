It's no secret that Arkansas needs help in the secondary in the worst way, and Arkansas co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson will have their hands full replacing the 10 players in the secondary that entered the transfer portal since fall camp.

Enter Baylor safety transfer Alfahiym Walcott. The Wilmington, North Carolina, native put up incredible numbers last season for the Bears, but numbers only tell half the story. Let's take a closer look at what the Razorbacks are getting in Walcott.