The Arkansas Razorbacks gained a new quarterback to lead the way against opposing defenses with the commitment of Boise State transfer Taylen Green on Monday.

Depending on the decision that current starting quarterback KJ Jefferson makes about his future with the Razorbacks' program, Green could be in play for a starting role under center for the Hogs next season.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Green completed 121 of 212 passes (57.1%) for 1,752 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for 436 yards and nine touchdowns on 78 carries.

Green's 2022 campaign was even stronger, as he racked up 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air with 586 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

During an interview with Tye Richardson of The Morning Rush on Wednesday morning, Green talked about his strengths and weaknesses as a player.

"One of my strong suits is of course my legs, but when the play breaks down just the ability to make a play," Green said. "Extend the play, whether it’s on the ground — but I look to throw first. So, escaping the pocket, I’m just viewing the receivers and I feel like one of my strong suits is I have a strong arm. I feel and believe that I can make any throw on the field.

"Talking to (Bobby) Petrino, I know one of my weaknesses is just my footwork, being consistent on that. We talked about it and we’re going to attack it full steam ahead. Turn it into a strength and just be consistent with that. Everything starts with your feet."

The offseason will be a crucial period for Green, who has plenty of developing to do before taking on the gauntlet of the SEC. Working with first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino — who has a prior relationship with Green after recruiting him out of high school — should pay dividends.

"What attracted me was just his knowledge of the game, the detail that he speaks and just the evidence of all the great quarterbacks he’s coached and developed," Green said. "That’s what really excited me. I’m a sponge. I want to learn everything and know everything and just be coached by the best of the best. I believe he can help me reach all of my potential."

Heading into a vital 2024 season, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman needed to land multiple impact players from the portal. Green is one that can come in and make a difference, and he talked about Pittman on Wednesday.

"He definitely cares for the players," Green said of Pittman. "I was able to get with some teammates and they say the same thing. He doesn’t BS, he keeps it real. That’s what I like. He keeps it straight. Keeps it what he wants and what he believes in. He’s really, really passionate about Arkansas and the program. That’s what I fell in love with."

Arkansas fans are more than familiar with their fair share of dual-threat quarterbacks, and it looks like they have another coming down the pipeline in Green.

"I’m going to compete, competition brings out the best in everybody," Green said. "Especially being in the SEC, you got to compete in every single practice. I’m excited to accept the challenge and go with a head of steam. Being a true dual-threat, using my legs and my arm. Just leading the team and leading this conference.

"I believe we’re building something special and I’m excited to get this thing rolling. When I told the coaches, I said ‘it’s time to work, it’s time to get it,’ they’re excited to hit the ground running in January and get myself embraced into the playbook and be that leader that my new teammates can trust in and lean on."

Of course, it wouldn't be an interview without Green answering questions about how he played on a blue field at Boise State's Albertsons Stadium.

"It definitely threw me off when I first got there," Green said. "Playing on a blue field and not really used to it. But, since we practiced on it and all that stuff, your eyes kind of get used to it. I will say, when we wear our all-blue jerseys, it’s a little tough to see. But your eyes get used to it."

Green won't be playing on a blue field any longer, as he said he's signed with the Razorbacks and figures to have a big role with the team heading into 2024.

"I’m going to be a Razorback and I’m excited and just got to fill out the details," Green said. "I’m excited to be there and be with the team and the coaches and hit the ground running."