 Arkansas Razorbacks Football hosts Jaylen Lewis on his official visit.
OV Recap: Tennessee DB found new love for Arkansas after Official Visit

Jaylen Lewis visits Arkansas and leaves with a great impression
Jaylen Lewis visits Arkansas and leaves with a great impression

After a week full of football camps, hosting recruits was still a major priority for Arkansas this weekend.

Jaylen Lewis, a 2022 defensive back from Tennessee, felt the effort put into his official visit by this Razorbacks' staff. After just visiting the Auburn, Lewis thinks the staff in Fayetteville has paved the possibility of him reconsidering them as a choice.

“The coaching staff here is way different," Lewis said. "Auburn's coaching staff, I like them, but the coaching staff here is way different. They vibe different, they move different, they talk different. That's what I like about them."

