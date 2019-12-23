The Razorbacks will need to continue looking for linebacker help in the 2020 class as the latest prospect dropped off the board Monday afternoon. Three-star Drew Francis, one of two Knoxville West commits in Arkansas's class, decided to reopen his recruitment after six months of commitment.

Sam Pittman went to see nearly every commit who was still on board after Chad Morris left during the contact period before early signing but he did not make it out to Knoxville, Tennessee to see Francis and defensive end Tyrece Edwards.

Francis was recruited by John Chavis and he picked Arkansas over offers from Vanderbilt, Purdue, Memphis and more. He's the ninth player to decommit since Morris was fired but the first since Pittman was hired.

Arkansas now has three linebackers remaining in the 2020 class, Kelin Burrle, an early enrollee, and in-state signees Catrell Wallace and Jashaud Stewart. Those additions just give them nine total scholarship linebackers for next season, so they'll need to add more between now and then.

Check out the Razorbacks projected scholarship distribution