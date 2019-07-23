Rivals250 linebacker Martavius French took his first trip to Arkansas in April of 2017 and now, two years and several visits later, French has called the Hogs, committing to Chad Morris as the 2020 class's 14th commit and second 4-star. He's the third commitment out of Tennessee in the last four days.

"Relationships with the coaches, how it feels when I'm down there, like home, and my relationships with the players, that all went into why I committed," French said. "I just feel a good vibe at Arkansas."

Hailing from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee, French plays for Arkansas defensive tackles coach Kenny Ingram's alma mater. Arkansas hired Ingram to continue building pipelines in the Volunteer state.

French earned 19 Division-I offers, including eight SEC offers, before committing to Arkansas. The other major players for French were Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU and Florida.

At 6-foot-3, 235, French is already a great size and he has room to put on more healthy muscle. The Memphis native recently had a good performance at the Rivals 5-star Challenge and proved why he's in the top 10 in the nation at the inside linebacker position.

French is teammates with another one of the Razorbacks' most wanted, 4-star linebacker Bryson Eason, and the plan for a while has been for the two of them to go to school and play football together at the next level.

Arkansas added one 4-star linebacker in the 2019 class in Zach Zimos, but they're trying to go big at the position in 2020. Already committed are Knoxville's Drew Francis and in-state LB/DE hybrid Jashaud Stewart.

French is the fourth commit of the month and the Hogs are hoping for more this weekend with their fall camp cookout coming up on Friday. The 2020 class is now ranked no. 33 overall in the nation, passing Missouri to move to no. 12 in the SEC.