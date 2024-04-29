Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks have earned the commitment of one of the top transfer portal prospects in the country, as Tennesssee center Jonas Aidoo has made his pledge to the Hogs according to multiple reports on Monday.

Baylor, North Carolina and Alabama were the three other teams linked to Aidoo, who is a 6-foot-11 former five-star prospect out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Aidoo still has his name entered in the 2024 NBA Draft as well, though he has not appeared on any mock drafts recently.

As a junior for the Volunteers during the 2023-24 season, Aidoo averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while making 51.5% of his shots from the field. The AP First-Team All-SEC selection also averaged 1.8 blocks and 1.0 assists per game last season.