 Arkansas Razorbacks football offers 2022 DE Trey Fite from Tatum,Tx
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-15 09:29:40 -0500') }} football

Texas 2022 DE grinds his way into getting offer from Hogs

Justin Lewis
Staff

Trey Fite is a 2022 defensive end from Texas.
Trey Fite is a 2022 defensive end from Texas. (Twitter)

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom is focused on improving the speed on that side of the ball, so when Arkansas found Drennon "Trey" Fite III of Tatum, Texas, it had to pull the trigger on the prospect.

Even at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, the 2022 recruit found his way onto Tatum’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay team, where they placed 8th with a time of 3:27:40. There should be no question about Fite’s ability to run.

