The 5.7 3-star won Rivals 3-stripe camp MVP in Houston and has transferred from Katy Taylor HS to Pearland HS for his junior season.

Offered by Coach Jeff Traylor and the Arkansas Razorback staff on May 20, Houston-area running back Brandon Campbell will get his first chance to check out Fayetteville at the end of the month.

Campbell has taken visits to Alabama, Texas and Virginia Tech so far this year while racking up 10 Division-I offers, Arkansas being his second Power-5 offer. Coincidentally, Campbell is buddies with another Razorback running back target, 2020 commit John Gentry from North Shore High and Gentry has been saying good things.

"I'm pretty sure I'll make it up there on the 26th," Campbell said. "I've been wanting to get out there just haven’t had time. I was talking to John Gentry, that’s my boy, he say Arkansas got it going up there so I'm going to make sure I get up there and get up for a game."

Another reason Campbell wants to visit Arkansas is his relationship with Traylor so far.

"Coach Traylor is my dude. He's cool and easy to talk to as well, so that’s green," Campbell said. "They're open to talk about anything with me."

According to MaxPreps, Campbell racked up over 600 yards on 131 carries with five touchdowns as a sophomore.

Programs recruiting Campbell hard right now include Texas (his childhood dream school), USC, Virginia Tech and Washington.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound prospect is one of nine offered 2021 running backs.