Texas 3-star running back John Gentry decommits from Arkansas

Not the first and very likely not the last, North Shore running back John Gentry announced his decommitment from Arkansas Sunday night, several hours after news of Chad Morris's firing broke on the Hill.

Gentry committed to running backs coach Jeff Traylor in June over offers from Houston, Tulsa, Utah and more programs. Utah has increased their recruitment of Gentry over the past few months.

The no.108-ranked prospect in Texas out of Houston followed Marshall, Texas's Savion Williams who decommitted this morning. Gentry is the sixth decommitment of the 2020 class following Williams today, Ze'Vian Capers this summer, Jamie Vance after the SJSU loss, Ty'Kieast Crawford after the Kentucky loss and Martavius French after the Auburn loss.

Arkansas's 2020 class is now down to 12 commits.

