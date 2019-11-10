Texas 3-star wide receiver Mason Mangum decommits from Arkansas
The Arkansas 2020 recruiting class is now down to 11 commits as Mason Mangum becomes the third decommit after news Chad Morris's firing broke Sunday morning.
Mangum committed to Chad Morris and Justin Stepp in April of this year over offers from Vanderbilt, Colorado and others. SMU has been one program trying to get the 3-star Austin native on board in recent months.
Arkansas's class is down to two receivers now after losing Marshall's Savion Williams and North Shore running back John Gentry today. Arkansas lost five commits leading up to the head hogs' firing: Ze'Vian Capers this summer, Jamie Vance after the SJSU loss, Ty'Kieast Crawford after the Kentucky loss and Martavius French after the Auburn loss.
The early national signing period begins Dec. 18.
I’m so grateful for Coach Morris, Coach Stepp, Coach Smith and the entire staff at Arkansas for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Razorback. This is tough to do... in light of today’s news I have decided I will be reopening my recruitment. WPS— Mason Mangum ¹¹ (@MasonMangum) November 11, 2019