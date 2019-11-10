Texas 3-star wide receiver Mason Mangum decommits from Arkansas

The Arkansas 2020 recruiting class is now down to 11 commits as Mason Mangum becomes the third decommit after news Chad Morris's firing broke Sunday morning.

Mangum committed to Chad Morris and Justin Stepp in April of this year over offers from Vanderbilt, Colorado and others. SMU has been one program trying to get the 3-star Austin native on board in recent months.

Arkansas's class is down to two receivers now after losing Marshall's Savion Williams and North Shore running back John Gentry today. Arkansas lost five commits leading up to the head hogs' firing: Ze'Vian Capers this summer, Jamie Vance after the SJSU loss, Ty'Kieast Crawford after the Kentucky loss and Martavius French after the Auburn loss.

The early national signing period begins Dec. 18.

