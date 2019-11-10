Texas 3-star Wide Receiver Savion Williams decommits from Arkansas

Savion Williams is the first 2020 commit to announce his decommitment less than an hour after news broke of head coach Chad Morris's firing on the Hill.

Williams, a 3-star wide receiver from East Texas, committed to Morris, Jeff Traylor and Justin Stepp in May of this year and was one of the first to join the 2020 class. His decommitment brings the class down to 13 commits–a number that will likely continue to dwindle.

Williams is the 5th decommitment of the class, following one pre-season decommitment from 4-star WR Ze'Vian Capers and three in-season decommitments from Louisiana DB Jamie Vance, 4-star OL Ty'Kieast Crawford and 4-star LB Martavius French who is now committed to Tennessee.

