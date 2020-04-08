Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

The Rivals No.85 player in the nation, 2021 power forward Duncan Powell is back on the market after backing off his pledge to the University of Arkansas. The 4-star committed to Arkansas just 12 days after getting his offer from head coach Eric Musselman last September.

Powell ended his six-month long commitment to Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon but stated the Hogs will still be in the mix for his talent as he puts more thought into his big decision.

Powell's decision to decommit comes as a surprise to most as he tweeted on March 21, "Hope in the 21’-22’ season my Arkansas family will fill up Bud Walton every game for the #1 team in the country. Need it crazy 24/7. I know we can do way better then we have the past few years."

The Texas native currently holds offers from Arkansas, TCU, Ole Miss, St. Louis, SMU and Tulsa. Powell played his junior season of basketball at DeSoto High School where he was once dismissed from the program for an incident at the school.

Assistant head coach Chris Crutchfield was Powell's leading recruiter. Arkansas has offered 23 junior basketball players with four off the board and 19 still available, all of whom are ranked in the Rivals150. Based on current scholarship distribution projections, Arkansas will have just a couple spots open for 2021 additions.