Jai Jones, linebacker for South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, TX, recorded 85 tackles during his sophomore season. Eight of those tackles were for a loss and five were sacks. Jonesʼ 2018 season put him on the map as a potential impact player for Division-I football programs across the nation.



Jai plays alongside his twin brother, Jalen, who insists that his success is due to him. Their father, J.J. Jones, played for the Razorbacks from 1996-2000. Both Jai and Jalen were offered by Arkansas last summer after camping on the Hill.

According to Jones, he has only visited LSU and Arkansas so far, though he plans to also visit Nebraska, Georgia and Kansas in the future.

The Jones twins are two of eight 2021 linebackers with an offer from the Razorbacks.