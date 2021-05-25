Texas QB Jackson Arnold prepping for college trips

It's an exciting time for rising junior football prospects. After racking up offers over the past year, they finally get to take unofficial visits to the programs showing them interest starting June 1.

Guyer High 2023 quarterback Jackson Arnold is preparing to take a regional approach to his summer plans, which will likely include a visit to Arkansas. The Razorbacks extended Arnold's fourth offer after Michigan St, Tulsa and North Texas jumped on him in late March of this year. Colorado, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss have also offered.

"I knew barely anything about recruiting before it started so it's all new to me," Arnold shared. "I don't have everything set because I've got two baseball tournaments in June. I'm planning to go to some places–Oklahoma State, TCU, I want to get to Arkansas, SMU, Texas. Our baseball tournaments are local and it's pretty expensive to travel."

Despite being a dual-sport athlete, playing centerfield, the currently unrated QB sees football as his primary sport and sole focus for the next level. In his sophomore season, Arnold was the secondary QB to senior Eli Stowers who signed with Texas A&M. He still threw for 140 yards and rushed for 227 on 18 attempts with two touchdowns.

"I wanted to work on stepping up as a leader and learning more about the defense," Arnold said of his Spring and offseason goals. "I think accuracy and arm strength (are strengths), and I can run the ball, I consider myself a dual threat."

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Texan is one of nine 2023 quarterbacks the Hogs have offered so far.

"My coach told me Coach Briles wanted to talk to me and he offered on our second call," Arnold shared. "Since then, we talk every week. I like Coach Briles a lot, and Coach Pittman, too. He called me and he was dying laughing about something he ordered wrong off of Amazon.

"I love hearing about the coaches' backgrounds, where they've been and who they've coached with, I think that helps."

The Razorbacks will have two more of their targets on campus next month as well.