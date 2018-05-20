Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-20 13:50:08 -0500') }} football Edit

The Arkansas Razorbacks' Worst Defensive Statistics of 2017

Zqdhfwolcp5vqlnrhv2z
Arkansas Athletics
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The 2017 Arkansas Razorbacks went 4-8 and 1-7 in conference play, putting them at the very bottom of the SEC West standings. The Hogs have only had eight or more losses in six seasons and the defen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}