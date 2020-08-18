HawgBeat - The domino effects of Isaiah Joe's departure

Razorback junior guard Isaiah Joe has opted to enter the NBA Draft again, and this time it's for good.

Joe posted a message to Twitter on Monday stating that he would not be continuing his college playing career. When the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter announced that he would be coming back a little more than two weeks ago, many national writers projected the Hogs to be a top-25 team.

Now, without Joe, the chances the Razorbacks start the season in the top-25 are slim, but there are many other lingering effects of Joe’s early departure.