 HawgBeat - The domino effects of Isaiah Joe's departure
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 09:19:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The domino effects of Isaiah Joe's departure

Razorback freshman
(Arkansas Athletics)
Jackson Collier
HawgBeat Contributor

Razorback junior guard Isaiah Joe has opted to enter the NBA Draft again, and this time it's for good.

Joe posted a message to Twitter on Monday stating that he would not be continuing his college playing career. When the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter announced that he would be coming back a little more than two weeks ago, many national writers projected the Hogs to be a top-25 team.

Now, without Joe, the chances the Razorbacks start the season in the top-25 are slim, but there are many other lingering effects of Joe’s early departure.

Starting Lineup

Joe started all but one college game he appeared in, the outlier coming against South Carolina last season while playing through an injury. He was poised to start again as a junior, occupying one of the few assumed starting positions. Moses Moody and Justin Smith hold the others.

Removing a known piece from the starting lineup creates more uncertainty, but also more competition. Objectively, this roster is one of the most talented the program has seen since its last Sweet Sixteen run in 1996. There is now an extra starting wing spot open for the taking for a team full of backcourt talent.

Northern Kentucky graduate transfer Jalen Tate could find himself in the mix for a starting role, as well as highly-touted true freshman KK Robinson and veteran guard Desi Sills. Davonte Davis could compete, as well. Jacksonville transfer JD Notae is currently sidelined with an injury but will be in contention for a spot when he is healthy.

Production

Finding another starter is not the major issue–making up for Joe’s production is.

