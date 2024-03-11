Several Arkansas football targets — including one who is already committed to the Razorbacks — descended upon Arlington, Texas, on Sunday to participate in the Under Armour Next Camp series to show off their skills.

It was a cold morning that turned into a warm afternoon, and the camp directors made use of both indoor and outdoor facilities at Martin High School. Players started by going through 40-yard dash time tests, long and high jumps and other individual work before getting to the good stuff.

The camp primarily featured players in the classes of 2025 and 2026, but there were a handful of 2027 kids in attendance as well. Arkansas had two quarterback targets — four-star commit Grayson Wilson and 2026 Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer.

When looking at the roster, there were 20 players that Arkansas had interest in that were competing in the camp. Not all of those showed up, though. I zeroed in on four Arkansas targets, some of whom appeared to steal the show, as well as one in-state target that I think earns an offer before it's all said and done.

Two players from each position group were given MVP awards for their performances. Both the defensive line and quarterback position included in-state athletes.

Let's talk about the things that stood out the most from the Under Armour Next Camp: