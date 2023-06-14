The Texarkana, Texas, native made his pledge public on his Twitter account.

Fresh off the heels of an official visit over the weekend, three-star athlete Ahkhari Johnson announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Johnson chose Arkansas over offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Missouri and others.

He plays on both sides of the ball for Pleasant Grove High School, playing defensive back and quarterback. He is being recruited by co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson to play defensive back.

The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete played football with current Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson, as well as four-star athlete Lance Jackson, who Arkansas is targeting in the class of 2025.

Johnson's commitment gives the Hogs 11 total in the class of 2024, though one of the 11 was three-star defensive tackle Dion Stutts, who tragically died Tuesday. Arkansas’ class ranks No. 18 in the nation after Rivals' latest Rivals250 update.