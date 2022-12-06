To commemorate the 100th season of Arkansas basketball, I took on the task of ranking the top-100 basketball players in program history. It was very much a passion project, and I'm sure there will be plenty of disagreements, but I tried to be as objective as possible while also taking into account stats and accolades from individual players across all eras. Here is 25-11:

25. Clint McDaniel (1991-1995) ~ Career stats: 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals ~ Best season: 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.8 steals ~ Accolades: NCAA Champion, NCAA All-Region, NCAA All-Tourney, Third-Team All-SEC, 1.000 point scorer, 1st all-time steals in a single season in program history, 6th all-time steals in a career in program history. Yet another member of the national championship team finds his way onto the list, and he definitely won't be the last. Clint McDaniel was a crucial piece of the championship team, providing excellent defense, as well as being the team's fifth leading scorer. The championship season alone, Beck was better than McDaniel, but for a career, I gave the ever-so slightest edge to McDaniel. They played different positions, but were almost interchangeable on this list, in my opinion. 24. Almer Lee (1969-1972) ~ Career stats: 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds ~ Best season: 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds ~ Accolades: SWC Sophomore of the Year, High School All-American This is a ranking where stats and accolades factored in heavily, mainly because I was nowhere close to being born to even watch Almer Lee play college basketball. Being both a high school All-American and Sophomore of the Year in the SWC, paired with his scoring ability, really made it hard to ignore his status as a Razorback great. He managed to score that much without the three-point line, which will factor in to some players' rankings later on in this list, as well. 23. Derek Hood (1995-1999) ~ Career stats: 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists ~ Best season: 12.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists Accolades: Second-Team All-SEC, Third-Team All-SEC, All-SEC Tournament Team, High School Parade All-American, 2nd all-time rebounds in a single season in program history, 2nd all-time rebounds in a career Perhaps the greatest rebounder in Razorback history (although there is some debate), Derek Hood had well-balanced stats throughout his career, as well as the accolades to back up his performance.

Daniel Gafford averaged 14.3 points per game in his career as a Razorback. (Billy Hurst- USA Today)

22. Daniel Gafford (2017-2019) ~ Career stats: 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks ~ Best season: 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks Accolades: Drafted 2nd round, 8th pick (38th overall) to the Chicago Bulls, First-team all-SEC, SEC All-Defense, SEC All-Freshman, most blocks in an SEC game in program history (7 twice), 6th all-time blocks in a career in program history Daniel Gafford will be fondly remembered by Razorback fans as one of the most exciting players of the 21st century. With his size and athleticism, Gafford was pulling off windmill dunks with ease in game situations. He was more than just a spectacle, though. The El Dorado-native was a shot blocker, rim runner and leader that fueled many wins in his two years on campus. 21. Kareem Reid (1995-1999) ~ Career stats: 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists ~ Best season: 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.0 steals Accolades: SEC All-Freshman, All-SEC Tournament Team, 14th all-time leading scorer in program history, 3rd all-time steals in a career in program history, 1st all-time assists in a season in program history, 1st all-time assists in a career in program history I'm sure there will be plenty of people wondering why I have Kareem Reid over Corey Beck. To put it simply, his stats were better. Yes, Beck played on a national championship team with other all-time greats, but Reid made an impact from day one, starting in 117 of 131 games he played as a Razorback alongside other greats like Pat Bradley, Sunday Adebayo, and Derek Hood. 20. Tommy Boyer (1960-1963) ~ Career stats: 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds ~ Best season: 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds Accolades: 2x First-team All-SWC, All-American Honorable Mention, led NCAA in free throw percentage two consecutive seasons, 1,000 point scorer, 1st all-time in single game free throw percentage in program history (18-18), 2nd all-time free throw percentage in a season in program history (93.3%), 1st all-time career free throw percentage in program history (89.2%) This is a ranking where accolades factored in heavily. Tommy Boyer was a two-time first-team all-conference selection, which has proven to be a rare feat in program history, as well as an All-American honorable mention. His scoring, again without the three-point line, was impressive as well, as Boyer displayed a knack for getting to the free throw line and making his free throws, making the highest career percentage in program history.

Moses Moody helped lead the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight in 2021. (Mark J. Rebilas - USA Today)

19. Moses Moody (2020-2021) ~ Career stats: 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 14th pick to Golden State Warriors, First-Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman, SEC Rookie of the Year, first one-and-done in program history Moses Moody's impact on this basketball program can be felt in the current team even still. Eric Musselman constantly praised Moody's professionalism and work ethic, and has commented how current Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. is similar in his approach. It could be argued that without Moses Moody, Arkansas would not have landed the likes of the trio of McDonald's All-Americans in the 2022 recruiting class. Moody stayed home after earning offers from prestigious programs across the country, and Musselman let him lead the team. As a freshman, he helped lead Arkansas to its first Elite Eight in 26 years while leading the team in scoring and being the second leading rebounder. As the first one-and-done in program history, he opened the door that had long been closed in the program as a possibility for other Razorbacks to follow. 18. Scott Hastings (1978-1982) ~ Career stats: 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists ~ Best season: 18.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists ~ Accolades: Drafted 2nd round, 6th pick (29th overall) to the Knicks, 4th all-time leading scorer in program history Scott Hastings was a name I always heard growing up when I heard people talking about Razorback greats, and in doing research for this project I found out why. He played in the middle-part of the Eddie Sutton era alongside Sidney Moncrief, U.S. Reed, Darrell Walker, and others, before ultimately taking the reigns himself as a team leader. For three straight years, from his sophomore through his senior campaign, Hastings led the team each season in points and rebounds. Each of those teams made the NCAA Tournament, with his junior season resulting in a Sweet Sixteen appearance. 17. Alvin Robertson (1981-1984) ~ Career stats: 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.5 steals ~ Best season: 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.9 steals ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 7th pick to the Spurs, 2nd all-time steals per game in a career in program history If we were talking about pro careers, Alvin Robertson would be much higher on the list, as he had one of the best pro careers of any former Razorback. Speaking strictly college career, though, he was not quite at that level, but still pretty darn good. A steady hand in the latter part of the Sutton-era, Robertson and Joe Kleine were a dynamic duo that continued Arkansas' presence in post-season play. Statistically, Robertson was one of the most balanced in program history, and while his accolades might not stack up to some others at this part of the list, his play on the court definitely did. 16. Joe Johnson (1999-2001) ~ Career stats: 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists ~ Best season: 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st Round, 10th pick to the Celtics, Second-Team All-SEC, Third-Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman, SEC Rookie of the Year Joe Johnson is in a similar spot to Robertson. One of the best pro careers from a Razorback in the sport, but also a great college career, albeit short. Johnson gets the nod over Robertson because of the accolades, and because he put the team on his back as a true freshman and carried the Razorbacks to an SEC Tournament championship in 2000 to make the NCAA Tournament. Even now, going back and watching his old game film is pretty incredible. Announcers gushed at Johnson's size, versatility, and scoring ability, all traits he used to become an eventual seven-time NBA All-Star. 15. Marvin Delph (1974-1978) ~ Career stats: 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds ~ Best season: 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds ~ Accolades: Drafted 3rd round, 21st pick (65th overall) to the Braves, NCAA All-Region, 2x First-Team All-SWC, 7th all-time leading scorer in program history Being a member of the triplets alone is enough to warrant a spot on this list. The in-state trio from the early Sutton years were crucial in putting Arkansas basketball on the map. Marvin Delph was a huge part of that as a gifted scorer and defender with the accolades to back it up. Finding production in a group that was so talented could not have been easy, but Delph, and of course the other two Triplets, managed fine.

Ronnie Brewer averaged 15.7 points per game as a Hog and he is currently on the staff as the recruiting coordinator. (Paul Chapman - USA Today)

14. Ronnie Brewer (2003-2006) ~ Career stats: 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists ~ Best season: 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 14th pick to the Jazz, First-Team All-SEC, Second-Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman, HS Parade All-American, 16th all-time leading scorer in program history Growing up, Ronnie Brewer was Arkansas basketball to me. He was the first player I could identify the team with and very clearly the best player on the floor. Some of the things he did as a college player I still can't really comprehend. With Brewer's trademarked shot from a broken elbow as a kid, he hit clutch shot after clutch shot to will the Razorbacks to wins throughout his time as a Hog. He was explosive and insanely athletic, while also being an elite defender. Brewer is back with the program now as the recruiting coordinator and helping land some of the top classes in program history. 13. Dean Tolson (1971-1974) ~ Career stats: 18.3 points, 11.7 rebounds ~ Best season: 22.5 points, 13.2 rebounds ~ Accolades: Drafted 5th round, 8th pick (80th overall) to the SuperSonics, First-Team All-SWC, 20th all-time leading scorer in program history, 4th all-time rebounds in a career in program history, 2nd all-time in rebounds in a game in program history (22), 4th all-time career scoring average in program history Dean Tolson was a player who, again, I had heard about a lot growing up being listed as one of the greats, but never really looked into it. His stats just pop right out when you look at them. His averages were insane. On top of his scoring and rebounding averages, I'd wager to bet he blocked a fair number of shots, as well, although that stat wasn't tracked until later. Anyone who can average almost 23 points and 13 rebounds a game for a full season deserves mention in high regard. 12. Martin Terry (1971-1973) ~ Career stats: 26.3 points, 4.5 rebounds ~ Best season: 28.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, ~ Accolades: Drafted 3rd round, 4th pick (39th overall) to the Bulls, NCAA All-American Honorable Mention, 2x First-team All-SWC, 17th all-time leading scorer in program history, 1st all-time scoring average in a season in program history, 1st all-time scoring average in a career in program history Similar to Tolson, I had always heard of Martin Terry and again, his stats jump right off the screen. Statistically, he's the best scorer in program history. No, not the all-time leading scorer, but he had the highest scoring average in program history AND it was without the three-point line. The accolades all stack up as well, a two-time first team All-SWC selection and All-American honorable mention... he had to be in the top 15.

Scotty Thurman made the most important shot in program history during the 1994 national championship. (NCAA.com)

11. Scotty Thurman (1992-1995) ~ Career stats: 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists ~ Best season: 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals ~ Accolades: NCAA Champion, All-NCAA Tournament Team, 2x NCAA All-Region, 2x First-Team All-SEC, Second-Team All-SEC, All-SEC Tournament Team, SEC All-Freshman I really struggled with this one. Scotty Thurman is easily one of the best players of all-time and hit the most important shot of all-time. The problem is that getting this high on the list... a lot of players feel worthy of the top-10. He has the accolades, the stats, and the impact to be the best of this group of players, and he is doing a great job as the head coach at Little Rock Parkview right now, as well... but as much as it pains me I felt like this is where he had to be. Not a bad spot to be in, though.

